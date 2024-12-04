Four-Star Linebacker Carson Cooney Signs with Iowa

Iowa has signed four-star linebacker, Carson Cooney. As shared via Iowa social media channels, the product of Oswego, Illinois, Cooney is officially a Hawkeye.
Cooney chose Iowa over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northwestern and others. USC and Stanford were two additional programs that also showed interest.
Cooney, the No. 10 prospect in the state of Illinois, made his pledge to Iowa in February after a Junior Day visit to Iowa City.
"I met with Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, I shook his hand and I told him I wanted to commit," Cooney said at the time. Then I told Coach (Seth) Wallace and Coach (Phil) Parker. They were excited for me, happy for sure. Coach Wallace told me he can't wait to coach me and see what I develop into. Coach Ferentz said he can't wait. I definitely made the right decision. I feel great."
The relationships he cultivated at Iowa separated the Hawkeyes from the rest of the schools recruiting him.
"With Coach Ferentz, I think I was the first one to meet with him yesterday," The 6'3", 225-pound linebacker said. "My family and I sat in his office and talked to him. That was just different. It's cool to go to a college and right away be able to talk to the head coach in his own office. It just felt different from every other school -- talking with Coach Ferentz and my relationship with the coaches. You can tell the relationship is more than just football."
But football definitely had its influence in his decision.
"The developmental piece -- you can tell Iowa is different from every other school linebacker-wise," Cooney added. "I hope to have a chance to play in the NFL, and Iowa is the place to be."
In October, Cooney was upgraded from a three-star to a four-star prospect.
“Versatility is the name of the game for Cooney, who stars all over the field," national analyst, Greg Smith said. "His athleticism is on full display since he plays linebacker, tight end and some running back for his team. His future is on defense where he looks like the perfect fit for the Hawkeyes scheme.
“Cooney is very active in the middle of the defense with an ability to drop into coverage to help out on tight ends. He’s a quick decision maker and gets downhill fast to make tackles in the box, too. The Illinois native is a long prospect too so he’s got the ability to shed blockers and give some pass rush help on the outside. He’s a thumper in the middle that will rack up tackles in Iowa City.”
Set to play mike linebacker for the Iowa defense, Cooney has dreamed of playing for the Hawkeyes for a long time.
"I've always loved Iowa and they've been one of my favorite teams to watch growing up," Cooney said after picking up the offer from the Hawkeyes last fall. "Even if I had every offer in the nation, Iowa would still be on the top of my list."
READ MORE:
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Carson Cooney on Commitment: 'I Definitely Made the Right Decision'
COMMIT: Iowa Lands 2025 Three-Star Linebacker Carson Cooney
2025 Illinois Linebacker Talks Iowa Offer: "I've Been Waiting for it"