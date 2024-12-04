Four-Star Linebacker Carson Cooney Signs with Iowa

Cooney chose Iowa over offers from Illinois , Indiana , Iowa State , Michigan State , Northwestern and others. USC and Stanford were two additional programs that also showed interest.

Cooney, the No. 10 prospect in the state of Illinois, made his pledge to Iowa in February after a Junior Day visit to Iowa City.

"I met with Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, I shook his hand and I told him I wanted to commit," Cooney said at the time. Then I told Coach (Seth) Wallace and Coach (Phil) Parker. They were excited for me, happy for sure. Coach Wallace told me he can't wait to coach me and see what I develop into. Coach Ferentz said he can't wait. I definitely made the right decision. I feel great."

The relationships he cultivated at Iowa separated the Hawkeyes from the rest of the schools recruiting him.

"With Coach Ferentz, I think I was the first one to meet with him yesterday," The 6'3", 225-pound linebacker said. "My family and I sat in his office and talked to him. That was just different. It's cool to go to a college and right away be able to talk to the head coach in his own office. It just felt different from every other school -- talking with Coach Ferentz and my relationship with the coaches. You can tell the relationship is more than just football."

But football definitely had its influence in his decision.

"The developmental piece -- you can tell Iowa is different from every other school linebacker-wise," Cooney added. "I hope to have a chance to play in the NFL, and Iowa is the place to be."