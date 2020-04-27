Four-star offensive lineman David Davidkov has made his college decision. The highly recruited 6-foot-6, 290-pound Illinois native is going to be a Hawkeye. Today, Davidkov officially made the announcement after giving the news to the Iowa coaching staff this past weekend.

"Iowa just feels like the right place for me," Davidkov told Rivals.com. "I feel that I can relate really well with the players and the students at Iowa. The players at Iowa are humble and hard working and I just could not pass up such an amazing opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes. The coaches at Iowa can develop my potential to the best of my ability and Iowa has such a great tradition of developing great offensive linemen. I also know I'll get a great education at Iowa and everything just feels right to me about my decision."

Davidkov, who will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January, picked Iowa over scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, and Western Michigan.