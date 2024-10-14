Four-Star Prospect Badara Diakite Talks Top 3, Official Visit

Over the weekend, Iowa hosted 2025 center out of South Kent, Connecticut, Badara Diakite for an official visit. A four-star prospect, Diakite is the No. 127 player in the country.

Diakite spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his looming decision, the other schools in the race for his commitment, his relationship with Fran McCaffery, what stood out most from his visit and more.