WATCH: Cade McNamara Talks Iowa Win Over Washington

WATCH: Cade McNamara Talks Iowa Win Over Washington

Cade McNamara's post-game comments after Iowa's big win over Washington.

Video content
 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Big Game vs. Washington

WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Big Game vs. Washington

Kaleb Johnson discusses his big game against Washington on Saturday.

Video content
 • Ross Binder
Iowa 40 Washingon 16: Four Downs

Iowa 40 Washingon 16: Four Downs

Iowa bounced back with a decisive 40-16 win over Washington.

 • Ross Binder
COMMIT: Iowa WBB Lands 4-Star 2025 C Layla Hays

COMMIT: Iowa WBB Lands 4-Star 2025 C Layla Hays

Jan Jensen has landed her first recruit as Iowa's head coach.

 • Adam Jacobi
2025 WBB Post Prospect Commits to Iowa

2025 WBB Post Prospect Commits to Iowa

Iowa WBB secures a commitment from the #68 prospect in the 2025 class, according to ESPN's rankings.

Premium contentForums content
 • Adam Jacobi

Published Oct 14, 2024
Four-Star Prospect Badara Diakite Talks Top 3, Official Visit
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Over the weekend, Iowa hosted 2025 center out of South Kent, Connecticut, Badara Diakite for an official visit. A four-star prospect, Diakite is the No. 127 player in the country.

Diakite spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his looming decision, the other schools in the race for his commitment, his relationship with Fran McCaffery, what stood out most from his visit and more.

