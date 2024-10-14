Four-Star Prospect Badara Diakite Talks Top 3, Official Visit

in other news
WATCH: Cade McNamara Talks Iowa Win Over Washington
Cade McNamara's post-game comments after Iowa's big win over Washington.
WATCH: Kaleb Johnson Talks Big Game vs. Washington
Kaleb Johnson discusses his big game against Washington on Saturday.
Iowa 40 Washingon 16: Four Downs
Iowa bounced back with a decisive 40-16 win over Washington.
COMMIT: Iowa WBB Lands 4-Star 2025 C Layla Hays
Jan Jensen has landed her first recruit as Iowa's head coach.
2025 WBB Post Prospect Commits to Iowa
Iowa WBB secures a commitment from the #68 prospect in the 2025 class, according to ESPN's rankings.
Over the weekend, Iowa hosted 2025 center out of South Kent, Connecticut, Badara Diakite for an official visit. A four-star prospect, Diakite is the No. 127 player in the country.
Diakite spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his looming decision, the other schools in the race for his commitment, his relationship with Fran McCaffery, what stood out most from his visit and more.
