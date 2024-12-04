Four-Star Tight End Thomas Meyer Signs with Iowa

Meyer, the top prospect in the state of Iowa, committed to Iowa back in February after a Junior Day visit to Iowa City.

"It's all about 'Put your head down and work,' at Iowa," Meyer said about his decision to commit to Iowa. "It's not about going out there and being flashy. It's just going out, working and beating guys."

"I kind of had a good idea a while ago," he said. "I just feel like their culture and their mindset fits mine and what we have at Clear Lake. I feel like it's a great fit for me and my family."

Meyer's Iowa ties run deep -- he grew up a Hawkeye fan and his parents are longtime season ticket holders at Kinnick Staidum. He told us that he'd dreamed of being a Hawkeye since he was a kid.

"It's definitely a dream come true," he said. "I still can't really believe it's happening. Going to all the games like I did growing up, it's truly just crazy. I'm kind of speechless, to be honest."

"After the Junior Day visit yesterday, I told my parents I had a good idea that Iowa was the place I wanted to be," Meyer said. "We sat down and talked about it more this morning and we made the decision. It all got a little emotional, they're really happy for me."