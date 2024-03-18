Following Selection Sunday, several high major basketball teams across the country were left out of the NCAA Tournament -- what many consider to be the pinnacle of the sport. For those that aren't selected by the committee, the NIT is the next best thing.

Or at least that's normally the case.

As was officially shared following the NIT selection show, several teams have opted out of the NIT this year: Syracuse, St. John's, PItt, Indiana, Ole Miss, Memphis and Oklahoma chief among the "power conference" programs that chose not to participate this postseason.

To be frank, Fran McCaffery wouldn't be caught dead opting out of an opportunity for his team to keep playing basketball.

"I would never consider it," he said on Monday. "We want to keep playing. We want to keep coaching and the players want to keep playing, and that's what we're supposed to be doing now."

The main reasoning behind the opt-outs appears to be roster construction going into the coming season. Just a day after the NCAA Tournament field is determined, players are allowed to enter the transfer portal. Many coaching staffs appear to see the opportunity to continue to build their incoming roster as a better alternative to playing in the NIT.

McCaffery clearly doesn't see it that way.

"This is a ridiculous conversation," he said. "It's obvious what the value is. If people don't want to play, that's on them. We're playing. We want to play, and we're going to continue to play. We're going to get better."