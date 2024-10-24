Freshman DB Jaylen Watson "In the Mix" for CB2

Jaylen Watson lines up on punt coverage. (Photo by Photo by Justin Elsner/hawkeyesports.com)

IOWA CITY -- Just a few years ago, freshman defensive back Jaylen Watson wasn't even a full time cornerback. Now Watson's rapid understanding of the position has him "in the mix" for Iowa's second cornerback position, as assistant head coach Seth Wallace shared with the media on Wednesday. "I would say Jaylen Watson is very much so in the mix," Wallace said. "I couldn't tell you what that picture [at the second cornerback] spot is going to look like on Saturday. ... There are options." And clearly, the former three-star talent is one of them.

The nephew of Fred Russell, a former first team All-Big Ten running back at Iowa, Watson first jumped onto the scene this season as a contributor on special teams for the Hawkeyes, seeing the field on punts against Troy. "He's showing up in practice," Kirk Ferentz said in early October. "It was more so on special teams. He got in there a little bit. He had a leg injury earlier in camp which probably impeded his progress, but he's a hardworking guy. He has a good spirit to him." Prior to the start of the season, Watson told Hawkeye Beacon he was willing and able to do anything the staff required of him to get on the field. "Coming in, I just want to make an impact no matter how it looks," he said at Iowa's media day in August. "Special teams, defense, it doesn't matter. I want to make an impact and help us win games. I've just got to learn everything as fast as I can and go out there and make plays."

It wasn't easy for Watson to pick up playing defensive back right away, after just beginning to play the position full time as a senior at Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio. Prior to earning a scholarship offer at defensive back from the Hawkeyes during one of Iowa's prospect camps in June 2023, Watson was primarily recruited as a receiver by other schools. "At first, I was pretty overwhelmed coming in here," Watson said. "But I'd say I fit in perfectly fine with the guys. The older guys really help me with my questions and every thing. It's all been smooth so far." To be fair to Watson, it was pretty smooth for him during his senior year at Central Catholic, too. In his first year playing DB full time, Watson allowed just one catch over the entire season -- while also managing to log 62 receptions for 1,102 yards and 16 total touchdowns on offense.

Ferentz said what Watson has showed on special teams thus far is what has given the staff some things to think about regarding the potential for him to see the field in a more expanded role this season -- and beyond. "Jaylen first surfaced in the special teams drills," Ferentz continued. "We see a lot of traits in those things where it might be worth really working with this guy trying to develop him. We'll see how it goes. His role may increase as we go, we'll see. Perhaps on special teams. We'll take it week by week. But he's done a lot of good things. He's got a good future here based on what we've seen so far." Watson has registered three tackles in four games thus far. Should he play another snap the remainder of the season, he'll burn his freshman season redshirt.