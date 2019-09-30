Fran McCaffery is looking to finish up his recruiting for the Class of 2020 and this past weekend the Hawkeyes hosted three star small forward D.J. Gordon.

The visit to Iowa this past weekend came together rather quickly after McCaffery visited Gordon at First Love Academy in Pittsburgh, PA. Gordon got the red carpet treatment once he arrived in Iowa City that included social time with the players and a look at the academic side of the University of Iowa.

“I ate dinner at Coach McCaffery’s house on the first night and then spent time with the team after that to do a lot of bonding,” Gordon said. “I really liked the academic side of the visit. The academic support from the professors and the advisors was on point and the people we met on campus were very genuine and welcoming.”

The 6-foot-6 forward, ranked 144th in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals.com was hosted by junior big man Luka Garza and shooting guard C.J. Fredrick and Gordon said he was with everyone on the team during his visit.

Gordon sees Iowa’s style of play as a real drawing card to the Hawkeye program.

“I see myself fitting in well with their style of play,” he said. “They like to get up and down and press and the coaches stress trusting in your talents and give you the freedom to make plays.”

Gordon has now cut his list to four schools and has made official visits to two of them. In addition to Iowa, he has made an official visit to Penn State in September. He has visited Pittsburgh several times in the recruiting process and now all that remains is an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of October 12th.

“After that visit I plan to make my decision sometime in November.”



*Blair Sanderson contributed to this update*

