Greenway picks up Iowa offer

2026 guard Maddyn Greenway picked up a scholarship offer from Iowa this week.
Kyle Huesmann
Staff Reporter

A big recruiting weekend for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team ended with an offer the Hawkeye fans have been anxious to see for a number of months. Class of ’26 G Maddyn Greenway out of Plymouth, MN received an offer after her unofficial visit to Iowa City.


For those that are not aware and are wondering about the Greenway name, yes, it is the daughter of former Iowa LB Chad Greenway. However, Maddyn is trying to carve out a name for herself and has stood out on the Providence Academy varsity team the past two seasons. The impressive part? She doesn’t even begin her freshman year of high school until this fall. Greenway has been on the varsity squad for the last two seasons, despite being in junior high.

As a 7th grader, Greenway averaged 21.0 points per game and scored in double figures in all 24 games, including a 32-point performance against Duluth Marshall in the state tournament. This past season as an 8th grader, she once again averaged more than 20 points per game and cleared the 1,000-point mark for in just 46 career games. The Lions went on to win the Class 2A State Championship and Greenway was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Here are some of her highlights from a recent summer hoops tournament.


Greenway has other offers from Creighton and Minnesota, but the Hawkeyes are the overwhelming favorite to land the soon to be freshman. She was interviewed last year by Minnesota’s GopherHole.com about the opportunity to play for her home state Gophers. Here is how that went…

Q: Does that mean something to you to play for the home state school and play with girls that you have grown up playing against and with?

Maddyn: It would be cool, but I really want to go to Iowa.

Now she has the offer from the Hawkeyes, and it certainly feels like a question of when she will commit, rather than if she will commit.


