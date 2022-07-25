Greenway talks hoops and recruiting

Anytime the North Tartan 15s AAU team takes the court for a tournament game, there are a handful of DI college coaches on the sideline taking it in. More often than not, the Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff has someone in attendance to watch class of ’26 PG Maddyn Greenway out of Plymouth, MN.

“Lot of people say it’s stressful, but I think it’s fun,” said Greenway. Her team just completed a 37-5 summer record, including a Summer Finale Championship in Des Moines to wrap up the summer. “It’s fun because now we have the opportunity to showcase all the hard work, we put in.”

While Maddyn is the primary scorer for her Providence Academy high school squad, it is not uncommon for her to be seen passing the ball more than shooting it for her AAU team.

“(This summer) I’ve learned that I can be more than just a scorer. For high school I scored the ball a lot. Now I can facilitate the ball and play more as a team player. When I’ve talked to coaches, they’ve said they like how I pass the ball.”

Meanwhile, with every game played, Maddyn gets recognized more and more for her play on the court, rather than for her father Chad, who was an All-American linebacker at Iowa. For a while, she was known more as “Chad’s daughter”, rather than by her own name.

“My first year it was a lot of ‘yeah, I’m his daughter’, but now the work I’ve put in, I’ve kind of established a name for myself. I just continue to showcase my talents in front of people and know that some people of course are going to say I get this (recognition) because of my dad, but I know that it’s not true.”

As a 7th grader, Greenway started on the varsity squad for Providence Academy averaging 21.0 points per game. She scored in double figures in all 24 games, including a 32-point performance against Duluth Marshall in the state tournament. This past season as an 8th grader, she once again averaged more than 20 points per game and cleared the 1,000-point mark in just 46 career games. The Lions went on to win the Class 2A State Championship and Maddyn was named to the All-Tournament Team.

“I know I’m probably going to get double teamed and box and one a lot, so probably just finishing through tall girls and finishing through contact,” said Greenway on what to expect from teams this winter and what she wants to improve on. “I like to go right to left a lot, so working on a counter to that and continue to be a knockdown shooter and finishing at the rim.”

As for her college recruitment, Maddyn has received offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Creighton and Minnesota on top of her Iowa offered she received last month when she took an unofficial visit to Iowa City and attended the Elite Camp hosted by the Hawkeyes.



