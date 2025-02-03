HawkCast 123 BRAD HEINRICHS: CEO of SWARM on Transfer Portal, NIL Landscape

Brad Heinrichs joins HawkCast to discuss all things Hawkeyes. Transfer portal acquisitions, the money side of things at SWARM, how Brad's job has changed, and more.

What December and January were like for Brad, what it took to land Mark Gronowski, Hank Brown could surprise people, other players -- Jonah Pace, Bryce Hawthorne, Sam Phillips, how football, men's basketball and women's basketball compare to one another, fun behind the scenes stories, and more.