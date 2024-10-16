HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

After a weekend visit to South Bend, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has now committed to the Fighting Irish

 • Eliot Clough
2025 Iowa Commit Cam Herron and Notre Dame OV Intel

2025 Iowa Commit Cam Herron and Notre Dame OV Intel

Latest intel on 2025 OL commit Cameron Herron, who took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough

in other news

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.

Video content
 • Eliot Clough
Published Oct 16, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot, Adam and Ross preview Iowa's matchup with Michigan State this weekend, and give their insight on Cameron Herron's flip to Notre Dame.

Why the flip shouldn't come as a surprise (especially for our premium subscribers), Aiden Chiles as a dual threat quarterback, why the new-look #Hawkeyes defense could be a nightmare for Sparty, three things we're watching for, our picks and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement