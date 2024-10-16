HawkCast Ep. 100 Start of a STREAK? Iowa Looks to Dismantle Michigan State

in other news
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more
Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads
Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD
Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.
2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame
After a weekend visit to South Bend, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has now committed to the Fighting Irish
2025 Iowa Commit Cam Herron and Notre Dame OV Intel
Latest intel on 2025 OL commit Cameron Herron, who took an official visit to Notre Dame over the weekend.
Eliot, Adam and Ross preview Iowa's matchup with Michigan State this weekend, and give their insight on Cameron Herron's flip to Notre Dame.
Why the flip shouldn't come as a surprise (especially for our premium subscribers), Aiden Chiles as a dual threat quarterback, why the new-look #Hawkeyes defense could be a nightmare for Sparty, three things we're watching for, our picks and more.
