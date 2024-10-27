Advertisement

Iowa vs. Northwestern LIVE Game Thread

Follow along with Hawkeye Beacon for live thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Northwestern.

 • Eliot Clough
Iowa 102, UMD 81: A Tantalizing Work in Progress

Iowa made its Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut Friday night, with a 102-81 exhibition win over Minnesota-Duluth.

 • Adam Jacobi
Iowa MBB Basketball Visitors, 10/26

Iowa men's basketball will host several visitors for the football game vs. Northwestern.

 • Eliot Clough
PREVIEW: Northwestern at Iowa

Previewing Iowa's Week 8 game against Washington.

 • Ross Binder
Three Questions Ahead of Iowa's Exhibition Opener

Iowa will start the season against Minnesota-Duluth tonight in Carver. Here are three things to keep tabs on.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 27, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from Iowa's 40-14 win over Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, including how Brendan Sullivan changed the game for the Hawkeyes.

Cade McNamara was given the opportunity, Sullivan came in and completely changed the game for Iowa, mobility, mobility, mobility, the defense looks better than it had all season, Rhys Dakin joins elite company, Christie Sides fired mid-podcast, and more.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

