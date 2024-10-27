HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins

in other news
Iowa vs. Northwestern LIVE Game Thread
Follow along with Hawkeye Beacon for live thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Northwestern.
Iowa 102, UMD 81: A Tantalizing Work in Progress
Iowa made its Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut Friday night, with a 102-81 exhibition win over Minnesota-Duluth.
Iowa MBB Basketball Visitors, 10/26
Iowa men's basketball will host several visitors for the football game vs. Northwestern.
Three Questions Ahead of Iowa's Exhibition Opener
Iowa will start the season against Minnesota-Duluth tonight in Carver. Here are three things to keep tabs on.
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from Iowa's 40-14 win over Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, including how Brendan Sullivan changed the game for the Hawkeyes.
Cade McNamara was given the opportunity, Sullivan came in and completely changed the game for Iowa, mobility, mobility, mobility, the defense looks better than it had all season, Rhys Dakin joins elite company, Christie Sides fired mid-podcast, and more.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage.
