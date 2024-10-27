HawkCast Ep. 103 FINALLY: The Brendan Sullivan Era Begins

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown everything from Iowa's 40-14 win over Northwestern in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, including how Brendan Sullivan changed the game for the Hawkeyes.

Cade McNamara was given the opportunity, Sullivan came in and completely changed the game for Iowa, mobility, mobility, mobility, the defense looks better than it had all season, Rhys Dakin joins elite company, Christie Sides fired mid-podcast, and more.