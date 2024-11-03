HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

It all starts and ends on the ground, the offensive line paves the way, Kaleb Johnson entering historic territory, Brendan Sullivan's dynamic playmaking ability continues to open up the Iowa offense, Nick Jackson's ridiculous pick, Deshaun Lee in the mix, PLUS, the #Hawkeyes get a new commit.