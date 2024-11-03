Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa, 

Video content
 • Ross Binder
Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs

Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs

Behind an overpowering ground game, Iowa mauled Wisconsin for a 42-10 victory.

 • Ross Binder
Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"

Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"

2025 three-star RB Nathan McNeil shares his thoughts on committing to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star RB, Nathan McNeil

COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star RB, Nathan McNeil

As he announced on Monday afternoon, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to Iowa.

 • Eliot Clough
Iowa vs. Wisconsin LIVE Game Thread

Iowa vs. Wisconsin LIVE Game Thread

Follow along for LIVE thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough

in other news

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa, 

Video content
 • Ross Binder
Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs

Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs

Behind an overpowering ground game, Iowa mauled Wisconsin for a 42-10 victory.

 • Ross Binder
Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"

Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"

2025 three-star RB Nathan McNeil shares his thoughts on committing to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Eliot Clough
Published Nov 3, 2024
HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.

It all starts and ends on the ground, the offensive line paves the way, Kaleb Johnson entering historic territory, Brendan Sullivan's dynamic playmaking ability continues to open up the Iowa offense, Nick Jackson's ridiculous pick, Deshaun Lee in the mix, PLUS, the #Hawkeyes get a new commit.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Iowa
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement