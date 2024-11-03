HawkCast Ep. 105 POUNDED: Hawkeyes PUNISH the Badgers, 42-10

in other news
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa,
Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs
Behind an overpowering ground game, Iowa mauled Wisconsin for a 42-10 victory.
Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"
2025 three-star RB Nathan McNeil shares his thoughts on committing to Iowa.
COMMIT: Iowa Adds 2025 Three-Star RB, Nathan McNeil
As he announced on Monday afternoon, 2025 three-star running back Nathan McNeil has committed to Iowa.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin LIVE Game Thread
Follow along for LIVE thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.
in other news
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks Win Over Wisconsin
Brendan Sullivan led Iowa to a dominant win over Wisconsin and discusses making his first start for Iowa,
Iowa 42 Wisconsin 10: Four Downs
Behind an overpowering ground game, Iowa mauled Wisconsin for a 42-10 victory.
Nathan McNeil Talks Commitment: "I'm Wanted There"
2025 three-star RB Nathan McNeil shares his thoughts on committing to Iowa.
Eliot, Adam and Ross breakdown Iowa's BIG night game, blackout win over Wisconsin in Kinnick Stadium.
It all starts and ends on the ground, the offensive line paves the way, Kaleb Johnson entering historic territory, Brendan Sullivan's dynamic playmaking ability continues to open up the Iowa offense, Nick Jackson's ridiculous pick, Deshaun Lee in the mix, PLUS, the #Hawkeyes get a new commit.
Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!
Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- RB
- PRO