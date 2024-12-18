Kaleb Johnson Earns Consensus All-America Honors

There won't be one portrait going up on the wall in the Hansen Performance Center this year -- Jay Higgins will need to make room for a teammate. On Wednesday, Kaleb Johnson was named a first team All-American by The Sporting News, which secured consensus All-America recognition.

Johnson earned first team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and The Sporting News. He was named to the second team by the Associated Press (AP) and American Football Coaches Association of America (AFCA). In order to be a "consensus All-American," a player must be named to the first team by at least half of the official selectors. To be a "unanimous All-American," a player must be named to the first team by all five official selectors.

Earlier this month Johnson was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year after producing one of the greatest running back seasons in the history of the Iowa program. Johnson finished his junior season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground over 240 carries. He also add 22 receptions for 188 yards and two scores in the passing game.

He posted single-season school records in points (138), total touchdowns (23), and rushing scores (21). He scored in all 12 games this season, which is the longest streak in program history. Johnson also led the Big Ten in rushing by over 250 yards, and eight touchdowns, despite having 16 fewer carries than second-place Kyle Monangai of Rutgers.