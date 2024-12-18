Kaleb Johnson Earns Consensus All-America Honors

There won't be one portrait going up on the wall in the Hansen Performance Center this year -- Jay Higgins will need to make room for a teammate. On Wednesday, Kaleb Johnson was named a first team All-American by The Sporting News, which secured consensus All-America recognition.
Johnson earned first team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and The Sporting News. He was named to the second team by the Associated Press (AP) and American Football Coaches Association of America (AFCA). In order to be a "consensus All-American," a player must be named to the first team by at least half of the official selectors. To be a "unanimous All-American," a player must be named to the first team by all five official selectors.
Earlier this month Johnson was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year after producing one of the greatest running back seasons in the history of the Iowa program. Johnson finished his junior season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground over 240 carries. He also add 22 receptions for 188 yards and two scores in the passing game.
He posted single-season school records in points (138), total touchdowns (23), and rushing scores (21). He scored in all 12 games this season, which is the longest streak in program history. Johnson also led the Big Ten in rushing by over 250 yards, and eight touchdowns, despite having 16 fewer carries than second-place Kyle Monangai of Rutgers.
After his dazzling efforts this season, Johnson announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft earlier this month. He will not play in the Music City Bowl against #19 Missouri on December 30, 2025 (1:30 PM CT, ESPN).
NFL draft experts have projected Johnson as one of the top five running backs in the draft, with some considering him the second- or third-best back available. He currently projects as a second or third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson's recognition continues Iowa's impressive streak when it comes to consensus and unanimous All-Americans. The Hawkeyes have have had at least one consensus All-American each year since 2019 and 12 total dating back to 2014. Those past honorees:
2014: Brandon Scherff (unanimous)
2015: Desmond King (unanimous)
2017: Josey Jewell (unanimous), Josh Jackson (unanimous)
2019: Keith Duncan
2020: Daviyon Nixon (unanimous)
2021: Tyler Linderbaum (unanimous)
2022: Jack Campbell (unanimous)
2023: Tory Taylor (unanimous), Cooper DeJean (unanimous)
2024: Jay Higgins (unanimous), Kaleb Johnson
Johnson is the 33rd Hawkeye in program history earn consensus All-American honors. 18 of those 33 consensus All-Americansplayed during the Kirk Ferentz Era. All Iowa players who achieve consensus All-America status are honored with a portrait on the wall at the Hansen Performance Center.