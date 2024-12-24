HawkCast Ep 116 No Beau: What's NEXT at QB for Iowa + NEW COMMIT Jonah Pace

Eliot, Adam and Ross discuss Iowa's miss on Penn State transfer portal quarterback, Beau Pribula and the latest commitment in Central Michigan DL, Jonah Pace.

How Pace can impact Iowa's defensive line + where he fits best, whether or not the Hawkeyes really would have been better off with Pribula, if missing out on the former Nittany Lions backup cause for concern, where Iowa currently sits with their portal class and more.