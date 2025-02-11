Published Feb 11, 2025
HawkCast Ep 125 COOPER BOWL: Pick-Six for Past Hawkeyes DB and Iowa Native
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot, Adam and Ross on Iowa and OABCIG product, Cooper DeJean's 38-yard pick six against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, plus breaking down the Hawkeyes win over Nebraska in WBB.

The pride of the OABCIG school district, remembering how Cooper made so many similar plays at Iowa and in high school, breaking down the win in Lincoln and how Jan Jensen's squad has turned things around, Lucy Olsen on FIRE, why college basketball needs to do about officiating, plus more.

