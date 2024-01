✅ The few bright spots from the loss

✅ Marco Lainez gets his first snaps and looks good

Eliot, Adam and Ross talk Iowa's 35-0 loss to Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.

Thanks for listening, and don't forget to subscribe!

Have questions? Drop them on the premium board or leave a five-star rate and review on Apple Podcasts and ask there.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.