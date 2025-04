At Iowa's Junior Day last month, 2027 OL prospect Kyler Kuhn earned an offer from the Hawkeyes.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Kuhn to discuss his recruitment, to discuss the visit, his relationship with George Barnett, the other teams pursuing him, and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.