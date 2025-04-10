Joey VanWetzinga Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by Eliot Clough)

The spring transfer portal for college football opens next week (on April 16) and another Iowa player has announced plans to enter the portal in search of a new team. On Thursday, Iowa freshman defensive lineman Joey VanWetzinga announced that he will be entering the portal.

VanWetzinga, a three-star defensive line prospect from Pleasant Valley, Iowa, was the Hawkeyes' first commit in the Class of 2025, verbally committing to Iowa on July 1, 2023. "I pretty much knew it was going to be Iowa when I received the offer," he said when he committed. "I was just deciding when to commit. I talked with my dad, and we came together on making the decision now because I just want to focus on being a good player for my upcoming season. I didn't want to focus on the recruiting process." At the time, VanWetzinga's older brother, Rusty, was a preferred walk-on fullback in the Hawkeye program. "[Rusty] told me it was a good choice," Joey said. "He told my about the program -- what they do, their workouts and stuff. I just wanted to learn about it a bit more. It's an awesome feeling to know I'm going to be teammates with him again. it's something I dreamed of since I was a kid. I never thought I'd make it, but here we are."