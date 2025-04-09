Carter Kingsbury Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

The last scholarship member of Iowa's 2024-25 men's basketball roster has clarified his future plans: on Wednesday, junior forward Carter Kingsbury officially announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Kingsbury, a 6'5", 225-pound forward from Ponca, Nebraska served as a bench player for Iowa in 2024-25. Over the course of the season, he played in 23 of Iowa's 33 games and averaged 7.2 minutes per games. In his appearances, he averaged 1.2 ppg, 0.7 rpg, and 0.4 apg while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Kingsbury and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move. In addition to that, the standard transfer portal also opened for men's basketball on March 25.

Advertisement

"Playing at the University of Iowa -- the same school my dad played for -- has been a huge blessing," Kingsbury said in the statement announcing his decision. "Getting to wear Iowa across my chest and be a part of this program is something I'll always be proud. I've grown so much on and off the court, and I'm incredible grateful for every moment." "Thank you to Coach McCaffery and the staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my teammates for becoming family, and to the fans for always showing love and support -- you guys made it special," Kingsbury added. "After praying about it and talking with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I fully trust that God has a plan for my life and I'm excited to see where He leads me next. I'll forever be thankful for my time here. Iowa will always have a place in my heart," he concluded. Kingsbury arrived at Iowa as a walk-on, though he was placed on scholarship before the 2024-25 season. He was more notable than most walk-ons at Iowa thanks to his lineage as the son of legendary Iowa sharpshooter Chris Kingsbury, a star from the Tom Davis days in the 1990s.

