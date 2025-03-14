Iowa Parts Ways with Fran McCaffery After 15 Years

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall)

As confirmed by multiple sources, the University of Iowa athletic department is expected to "part ways" with men's basketball head coach Fran McCaffery. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. "Fran McCaffery has been an integral part of our Hawkeye family for the past 15 years. He is a tremendous coach and teacher, and we are grateful for the positive impact he has made on the institution and the community," athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement." We have a deep appreciation for his dedication to our student-athletes and his passion for the game that will have a lasting impact on our program." McCaffery ends his Iowa tenure with the most wins in Hawkeye basketball history, finishing with a final record of 297-207. The Hawkeyes finished his final season as head coach with a record of 17-16 and lost in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon today with promo code IOWAMBB and get access to ALL of our premium content, including Iowa's coaching search. Don't miss it. Click HERE for the autofill code.

Advertisement

Sign up with promo code IOWAMBB and get your first FULL year 50% off! Click the graphic to sign up.