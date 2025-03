On Friday, Hawkeye Beacon confirmed that Iowa plans to move on from Fran McCaffery as the Hawkeyes' men's basketball head coach.

With the search beginning, let's dive into six candidates that could be the next head coach in Iowa City, their coaching backgrounds and why they make sense for the Hawkeyes.

