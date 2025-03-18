Hawkeye Beacon 2025 MBB Transfer Tracker

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Transfer portal season is upon us for men's basketball and Iowa is expected to be a very active participant in the portal, with a host of players departing and several newcomers expected to arrive as well. The winter transfer portal officially opens on March 24, 2025, and remains open through April 22, 2025. While the portal is not yet officially open for all players, it is open for players whose coaches have been fired or departed for another school. That's why a handful of Iowa players have already entered the transfer portal after Iowa parted ways with Fran McCaffery on Friday, March 14. We'll update this post regularly over the next few weeks with all the portal activity impacting Iowa -- new players joining the program and current players departing the team. Several players have already announced their intent to enter the transfer portal and are listed below.

ARRIVALS

Iowa has not yet added any new players out of the transfer portal. That will change once Iowa hires a new head coach and the portal officially opens on March 24, 2025.

DEPARTURES

The following players have entered the transfer portal or announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. UPDATE: March 19, 2025

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch | Fr | #8 | F | 6'8" | 215 lbs Koch, a freshman from Peoria, Illinois, who played his prep ball at Metamora Township, had a frustrating, injury-hit year in his first season at Iowa. A 4-star recruit (ranked 118th nationally) coming out of high school, injuries and illness prevented Koch from making a significant impact in his freshman campaign. In 2024-25, Koch played in just 10 of Iowa's 33 games, averaging 4.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, and 0.8 apg in 13.6 mpg, while shooting 48.4% from the field, including 42.9% from 3-point range. His best game of the season (by far) came against New Hampshire in late December, when he had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting along with three rebounds and three assists. Koch, a Hawkeye legacy as the son of former Iowa standout J.R. Koch, is expected to receive a medical redshirt for the 2024-25 season and should have four years of college eligibility remaining. He entered the portal on March 19. READ MORE: Cooper Koch Enters Transfer Portal

Josh Dix

Josh Dix | Jr | #4 | G | 6'6" | 210 lbs Dix, a junior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, who played his prep ball at Council Bluff Lincoln, grew into a star player for the Iowa over the last three seasons. He was Iowa's best player for much of the 2024-25 season and has one year of eligibility remaining. In 2024-25, Dix played in 32 of Iowa's 33 games and posted career-best averages in scoring (14.4 ppg), rebounding (3.2 rpg), and assists (2.8 apg). He's been a tremendous shooter since arriving at Iowa, shooting 40% or better from 3-point range in all three seasons (including 42.2% from deep this year). Dix scored in double figures in all but five of Iowa's games this season, highlighted by a career-best 31-point explosion against Nebraska in an overtime win in January. He entered the portal on March 19. READ MORE: Josh Dix Enters Transfer Portal

Riley Mulvey

Riley Mulvey | Jr | #44 | F | 6'11" | 245 lbs Mulvey is a junior from Rotterdam, New York, who attended St. Thomas More and played a limited role over three years at Iowa. He has one year of eligibility remaining. In 2024-25, Mulvey played in 19 games (including two starts) and averaged career highs in minutes (7.2 mpg), points (2.2 ppg), and rebounds (1.9 rpg), while shooting 68% from the floor. He entered the portal on March 18. READ MORE: Riley Mulvey Enters Transfer Portal

Pryce Sandfort

Pryce Sandfort | So | #24 | F | 6'7" | 210 lbs Sandfort, a sophomore from Waukee High School in Waukee, Iowa, who took a big step forward as a sophomore and became Iowa's top reserve off the bench. He has two years of eligibility remaining. In 2024-25, Sandfort averaged 8.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg, and 1.3 apg this season, while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 40% from 30-point range. He played some of his best basketball of the season, scoring 10+ points in Iowa's final four games, including a 16-point, 11-rebound effort in Iowa's must-win regular season finale at Nebraska. He entered the portal on March 17. READ MORE: Pryce Sandfort Enters Transfer Portal

Brock Harding

Brock Harding | So | G | #2 | 6'0" | 165 lbs Harding, a sophomore from Moline High School in Moline, Illinois, was a staple of Iowa's back court as a sophomore, alternating between a starting role and serving as a sparkplug off the bench. He has two years of eligibility remaining. In 2024-25, Harding improved his numbers across the board, averaging 8.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.5 spg, while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from deep. Harding had 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds in Iowa's must-win regular season finale against Nebraska and was even better (15 points, three assists, two rebounds) in Iowa's Big Ten Tournament win over Ohio State. He entered the portal on March 17. READ MORE: Brock Harding Enters Transfer Portal

