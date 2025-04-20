COMMIT: Transfer Forward Alvaro Folgueiras Chooses Iowa

Robert Morris transfer forward and international prospect Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to Iowa out of the portal. The Spaniard is the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year.
He chose the Hawkeyes after visiting Iowa City as well as Big East programs Villanova and Providence.
Just a sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Folgueiras put up 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. Additionally, he shot 54.8% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range and 78.4% from the free throw line this season, and finished with an effective field goal percentage of 61.8%. He was named the Horizon League Player of the Year -- the first from Robert Morris to do so -- and earned First-Team All-Conference honors. He started all 35 games and averaged 29.2 minutes per contest.
He also helped lead the Colonials to a Horizon League regular season title and tournament championship, as well as an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Folgueiras clearly took a massive leap from year one to year two, as he started just six of 32 games during his freshman campaign, averaging 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 17.8 minutes per contest.
Prior to college, the 6'9", 215-pound forward tallied 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for DME Academy in Florida during the 2022-23 season. He also represented Spain at the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket held in Gdynia, Poland.
Folgueiras led Spain to the silver medal in the 2022 FIBA U17 National Championship and in the 2023 FIBA U18 National championship. In 2022, he shot 56 percent (14-for-25) from the floor at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and averaged 5.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for Unicaja Baloncesto.
Folgueiras is now the seventh portal commitment for Ben McCollum and the Hawkeyes, joining Bennett Stirtz, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tavion Banks, Isaia Howard and Brendan Hausen.
Follow along at Hawkeye Beacon for our continued coverage of Iowa's efforts to fill out the roster for McCollum's first year as the Hawkeyes' head coach.
