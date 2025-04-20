COMMIT: Transfer Forward Alvaro Folgueiras Chooses Iowa

Robert Morris transfer forward and international prospect Alvaro Folgueiras has committed to Iowa out of the portal. The Spaniard is the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year. He chose the Hawkeyes after visiting Iowa City as well as Big East programs Villanova and Providence.

Just a sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Folgueiras put up 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. Additionally, he shot 54.8% from the field, 41.3% from three-point range and 78.4% from the free throw line this season, and finished with an effective field goal percentage of 61.8%. He was named the Horizon League Player of the Year -- the first from Robert Morris to do so -- and earned First-Team All-Conference honors. He started all 35 games and averaged 29.2 minutes per contest. He also helped lead the Colonials to a Horizon League regular season title and tournament championship, as well as an NCAA Tournament appearance.