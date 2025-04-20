Three Thoughts on Alvaro Folgueiras' Commitment to Iowa

On Sunday evening, Robert Morris transfer Alvaro Folgueiras committed to Iowa out of the portal. The 6'9" power forward is the reigning Horizon League Player after averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.

In Three Thoughts, we'll break down why he's an excellent fit for the Hawkeyes already-established roster, what remains a major need for Iowa, a question about the roster that must be answered, plus more.