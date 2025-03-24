Three Thoughts on Iowa Hiring Ben McCollum

As confirmed by Hawkeye Beacon, Iowa has hired former Drake head coach Ben McCollum to be its next head coach.

In his first and only season in Des Moines, McCollum led the Bulldogs to a record of 31-4, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) regular season title and the MVC Tournament title. As an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Drake upset sixth-seeded Missouri in the first-round before falling to third-seeded Texas Tech in the Round in of 32.

In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown the financials of McCollum's deal, his ability to coach and dissect what McCollum's portal plans could look like.

