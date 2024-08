Eliot is joined by Randy Reinhardt of the Pantagraph in Bloomington, Illinois to preview the Iowa vs. Illinois State game to start the Hawkeyes season.

The Redbirds' dual-quarterback situation, their tendency to blitz, the best bet to pull off the upset in Kinnick Stadium, and more.

We recorded this preview podcast with Randy before KF was suspended and the depth chart was released, so that was absent from our conversation. To hear more on the suspension from Hawkeye Beacon, listen HERE.