Hawkeye Beacon 2025 Football Transfer Tracker -- Spring

Transfer portal season is upon us (again) for football and Iowa is expected to be active participant in the portal. Several players have already entered the portal and Iowa will be looking to add players at a few positions, particularly left tackle and cornerback. The spring transfer portal officially opens on April 16, 2025, and remains open for players to enter through April 25, 2025. Note that the April 25 deadline is only for players entering the portal -- players already in the portal at that time can exit the portal at any time. We'll update this post regularly over the next few weeks with all the portal activity impacting Iowa -- new players joining the program and current players departing the team. UPDATED: April 20, 2025

ARRIVALS

Bryant Worrell

Bryant Worrell | Sr | 6'2" | 225 lbs | Long Snapper Worrell, a 6'2", 225 lb long snapper, comes to Iowa from Boston College, though he began his career at Old Dominion and Division II Emory & Hunt College. Worrell transferred to BC last season and played all 13 games for the Eagles, handling all deep-snapping responsibilities. He'll be expected to do the same at Iowa this fall. Worrell committed to Iowa on April 20 and has one year of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: COMMIT: Iowa Adds Long Snapper Bryant Worrell From Transfer Portal Worrell Talks Commitment: "The Fans Care About a Long Snapper"

Bryce George

Bryce George | Jr | 6'5" | 314 lbs | Offensive Tackle George, a 6'5", 314 lb mauler on the offensive line, arrives at Iowa after a decorated career at Division II Ferris State. George was a two-time All-GLIAC First-Team selection at Ferris State, as well as a Division II All-American who contributed to the Bulldogs winning three of the last four Division II national championships. While George played right tackle at Ferris State, he's likely to move to left tackle at Iowa. He committed to Iowa on April 18 and has one year of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: COMMIT: Iowa Adds Portal OT Bryce George Three Thoughts on the Commitment of Bryce George

DEPARTURES

Kahlil Tate

Kahlil Tate | So | 5'11" | 197 lbs | Defensive Back Tate, a sophomore defensive back from Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Illinois, was a highly-touted prospect, selecting Iowa over reported offers from Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and more. That did not translate into immediate playing time at Iowa, though -- Tate did not record any game action in 2023 or 2024. Tate entered the transfer portal on April 16 and has three years of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: Sophomore DB Kahlil Tate Enters Transfer Portal

Brendan Sullivan

Brendan Sullivan | Sr | 6'4" | 220 lbs | Quarterback Sullivan, who arrived at Iowa out of the transfer portal from Northwestern just 11 months ago, re-entered the portal in mid-April. Sullivan played in 10 games during the 2024 season at Iowa, starting three. He completed 38 of 53 passes (71.7%) for 475 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, while also adding 150 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 47 touches. Despite his status as a returning starter at quarterback, Iowa's addition of South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski out of the transfer portal cast significant doubt on Sullivan's role and playing time in 2025. He entered the transfer portal on April 11 and has one year of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: Brendan Sullivan Enters Transfer Portal

Joey VanWetzinga

Joey VanWetzinga | Fr | 6'2" | 255 lbs | Defensive Lineman One of the earlier portal entries in a career that we've seen at Iowa (or anywhere), VanWetzinga verbally committed to Iowa on July 1, 2023 and officially signed with the Hawkeyes last December. VanWetzinga enrolled at Iowa early for the spring 2025 semester, but opted to enter the portal early in spring practice. He leaves Iowa after just four months in the program. Rusty VanWetzinga, Joey's older brother, was a walk-on fullback at Iowa and entered the transfer portal in December. Joey VanWetzinga entered the transfer portal on April 10 and has four years of eligibility remaining. READ MORE: Joey VanWetzinga Enters Transfer Portal

Gavin Hoffman

Gavin Hoffman | Fr (RS) | 6'5" | 237 lbs | Tight End Hoffman, a highly-touted freshman tight end, arrived at Iowa as a high three-star prospect with a list of offers that included multiple Power 4 programs (including Auburn, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Nebraska, and more). Hoffman did not see any game action during the 2024 season and used a redshirt. Hoffman entered the portal on April 3 and has four years of eligibility remaining. He committed to Missouri out of the portal on April 18. READ MORE: Freshman Tight End Gavin Hoffman to Enter Transfer Portal

John Nestor