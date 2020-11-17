Hawkeye in the NFL
How good has Tristan Wirfs been his year?Well, pretty darn good. So good that our friends at Pro Football Focus think he should be the Rookie of the Year in the NFL. There's no question he's the to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news