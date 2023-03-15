BIRMINGHAM -- In a season with dizzying highs and humbling lows, Iowa's senior leadership just may be the key to putting together a successful NCAA tourney run. Sixth-year seniors Filip Rebraca, 25, and Connor McCaffery, 24, understand their careers are nearing an end, and that urgency stays with them as they prepare for the tournament. "It could be one of my last games as a Hawkeye, and one of the last games in my college career," Rebraca said. "I've got to still stay focused, because if we win I feel like we can make a run. So just executing the game plan and having a business-like approach is key." That "business-like approach" is a phrase head coach Fran McCaffery has leaned on often this season, especially as the postseason has approached, but it's also impossible to ignore the finality of this moment for the two seniors. "Last year I wasn't sure if I was going to come back or not," Connor McCaffery said. "It all hit me at once after last year because I didn't really think about that kind of stuff. So it ended up not being great for me. This year I try to deal with it better, look big-picture throughout the entire season." This is Iowa's fifth-straight season qualifying for the NCAA tournament (including the canceled 2020 tournament), a stretch matched only twice in program history and never surpassed. With that consistency, it's easy to take another bid for granted. But the fact that the Hawkeyes are in the tournament at all is a testament to the seniors' leadership, according to Fran McCaffery. "it's absolutely critical that those guys led the way they did," McCaffery said. "Coaching is important but leadership from your seniors, from Connor and Filip, there's just no substitute for that." For a season that nearly went sideways on multiple occasions, and with few respites to be found in Big Ten play, McCaffery found himself leaning on his seniors to keep the team focused. "It's hard to win on the road in any league, but in our league it's really difficult. And the ability to stay the course and to remain professional and business-like in your approach every night in this league is not going to happen unless you have that kind of leadership."

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery, left, hugs forward Filip Rebraca on senior day before a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The task of keeping teammates focused and confident isn't something this team could take for granted, either. Patrick McCaffery missed six games attending to the effects of his battle with anxiety, and hasn't been in the starting lineup since returning. Fran McCaffery said Wednesday that Patrick has indeed been adjusting his way back into the rotation. "He had been practicing well," Fran McCaffery said. "I don't think when he first came back that he did have his legs underneath him. He wasn't the same. But he's really stepped up in the last couple weeks and played very well." Iowa has also witnessed ebbs and flows from most of its key contributors. Sophomore Payton Sandfort won Sixth Man of the Year in the Big Ten and reached 20+ points five times this season, but also missed his first 19 shots in the Big Ten season, including a disastrous 0-9 performance at Nebraska in just nine minutes of play. Likewise, junior guard Tony Perkins had one of the biggest home/road discrepancies in production all season before erupting for 23 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in a dominant performance at Indiana in Iowa's final true road game of the year. "Especially with your young guys, when you need them to contribute the way that they have, it's the communication (with senior players), not only on the court as it's happening in real time, but in the locker room, after a tough loss, on the bus, on the plane," Fran McCaffery said. "Having those kind of conversations from someone other than the coaching staff is what develops confidence. And that's the only way a young guy is going to produce at this level."



Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) takes a jump shot during practice before the first round of NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)