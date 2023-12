Glausser chose the Hawkeyes over a PWO offer from Minnesota . He had also received interest from Illinois State as well as Northern Iowa .

As he announced on Wednesday evening, Grant Glausser , a 2024 running back out of Western Dubuque, has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

Glausser was utterly dominant all season for the Bobcats, taking 334 carries for 2,909 yards and 33 touchdowns this season on the ground and hauling in 14 catches for 227 yards and four scores. He led all classes in rushing yards and all-purpose yards (3,201) and was second in rushing touchdowns.

Though W. Dubuque fell to Lewis Central in the 4A State Championship game 40-21, Glausser set the new state championship game rushing record, with 263 yards on 33 carries in the loss. He also scored three touchdowns in the game.

“I think Iowa was the best fit for me,” Glausser told me. “It gives me an opportunity to play at the highest level and progress as a player.”