HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 DT Eston Harris Jr.

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 13:40:00 -0500') }}

Hawkeyes offer 2022 DT Eston Harris Jr.

The Iowa Hawkeyes offered Class of 2022 defensive lineman Eston Harris Jr. on Tuesday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer Class of 2022 defensive tackle Eston Harris Jr. For the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Alabama native, the new opportunity came during a conversation with lead recruiter Derrick Foster on Tuesday.

"I called Coach Foster and we had a great conversation and got to know each other," Harris told HawkeyeReport.com. "I was excited because I got another offer from a top notch team."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 7 for Harris as the Hawkeyes join USC, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Nebraska on the early list for the Class of 2022 prospect.

"I feel extremely blessed and I just give all my glory to God. He is the reason," Harris said. "It makes me want to work even harder."

See highlights from Harris' sophomore year at Beauregard High School in Opelika, AL in the video below.

