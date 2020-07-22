HawkeyeReport - Hawkeyes offer 2022 DT Eston Harris Jr.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest program to offer Class of 2022 defensive tackle Eston Harris Jr. For the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Alabama native, the new opportunity came during a conversation with lead recruiter Derrick Foster on Tuesday.

"I called Coach Foster and we had a great conversation and got to know each other," Harris told HawkeyeReport.com. "I was excited because I got another offer from a top notch team."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 7 for Harris as the Hawkeyes join USC, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Nebraska on the early list for the Class of 2022 prospect.

"I feel extremely blessed and I just give all my glory to God. He is the reason," Harris said. "It makes me want to work even harder."