The Iowa Hawkeyes are the latest team to offer Class of 2021 quarterback Jake Rubley from Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Rubley, who has family ties to the state of Iowa, received the news from Hawkeye quarterbacks coach Ken O'Keefe today on Christmas Eve.

"First off, I'm so thankful for the offer," said Rubley. "It was an amazing surprise when I was told to call Coach O’Keefe today. He told me he’s looking forward to seeing me in spring camp."

"It was a great early Christmas present," Rubley said. "I feel so blessed"

Overall, Iowa is the sixth team to offer Rubley, joining Colorado, Northwestern, South Carolina, Texas Tech, and Colorado State on his list.



In November, the Class of 2021 prospect visited Iowa City for the Hawkeyes' game against Nebraska, and is very familiar with the state with his father being T.J. Rubley, who starred at Davenport West before playing collegiately at Tulsa and later in the NFL.