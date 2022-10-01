Class of 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was at the Hawkeye Tailgater back in July and returned to campus this weekend for a game day visit at Iowa. This time, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound Indiana native left town with a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaches who love his potential at offensive tackle.

"First thing this morning was checking in and breakfast in the practice facility," said Prescod. "After that, we headed into the team room and watched the hype video they had made for the game. Then we continued on to the stadium where we went down on the field and got to watch warmups."

"I got the chance to catch up with Coach Barnett for the first time in person for the past couple of months," Prescod said. "He came over and said hello to my family and I and then said he’ll be back as he made his rounds to greet everyone. He eventually came back right before the team went back into the locker room and told me that I had an offer from Iowa."

Overall, Iowa is offer No. 11 for Prescod as the Hawkeyes join Purdue, Indiana, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

"The feeling is always great when you get this type of news, but knowing Iowa’s history with offensive linemen makes it even better," said Prescod.

Up next on Prescod's schedule will be more Division I visits this month as he continues to research the schools showing interest.

"Next week I’ll be at Indiana followed by West Virginia and probably Tennessee at some point," Prescod said.

See mid-season highlights from Prescod's junior year at Hamilton Southeastern High School in the video below.