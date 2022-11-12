Class of 2023 wide receiver Dayton Howard picked up his first scholarship offer on Saturday during a game day visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Today's visit was very fun," said Howard. "The recruiting staff did a very good job on making the visit feel special to me. The coaches treated me very well and I got a very good vibe from the community there."

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Kansas City native received news of the offer from Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland, who he spoke with just prior to Iowa's game against Wisconsin on Saturday.

"Coach Copeland and I talked for a while and then he offered me," Howard said. "I couldn’t thank him and the Iowa coaching staff enough for giving me an opportunity. This offer means a lot, especially because it was my first one."

After transferring from Savannah to Park Hill this past year, Howard hit the ground running and finished the season with 45 catches for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns this fall, which now has him on the radar for Division I programs. Along with the new offer from Iowa, he also has interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, and Colorado State.

"I think it took teams so long because I came from a very small school," said Howard. "I transferred from Savannah to Park Hill in January and came in as a nobody. Then I got put into Coach Sims’ offense and I started putting up numbers all season."

Up next for Howard will be a game day visit with Kansas next week as he continues to explore all of his options, but he does plan to sign in December if all goes according to plan.

"I’m not sure what comes next," Howard said. "All I know is wherever I go I’m there to help the team win and make plays. I'm looking to sign somewhere in December and right now Iowa is going to be on top of my list."

See highlights from Howard's senior year at Park Hill in the video below.