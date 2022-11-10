“She’s that person that you can just send her out there to defend somebody up and she takes care of that for you.”

“Kennise brings us great speed and a defensive tenacity that we need,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “She also brings great energy to all aspects of the game. Overall, we’re excited about the different skill set she gives us in the backcourt.”

Johnson-Etienne is rated as the #12 overall recruit in the state of Illinois by Prep Girls Hoops and plays for an Example Academy team that won the Prep School National Championship last season when she was a junior. Kennise averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and an impressive 3.1 steals a year ago.

Yesterday, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team gained a pair of signees for the Class of 2023. G Kennise Johnson-Etienne is from Joliet, Illinois and plays her high school basketball at Example Academy. F Ava Jones is from Nickerson, Kansas and is a multi-sport athlete at Nickerson High School.

6’2 F Ava Jones

For Ava Jones, signing day had a little different vibe to it than all of the other athletes across the country signing their NLI’s. It was about a school refusing to give up on her despite a tragic accident that involved her entire family this summer that derailed her plans of playing college basketball, at least for the next couple of years.

“Ava had an unfortunate accident this past summer. We are signing her because we believe in her and she believes in us,” said Lisa Bluder. “She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for all of us.”

“It was so great to sign, it was just a surreal feeling,” said Ava when I reached out to her to comment on her signing. “I’m so excited to go to Iowa, regardless of playing or not, I’m excited to be with the team, and around the team.”

Jones is rated the #84 recruit in the country by ESPN and was named both the 3A Player of the Year in Kansas, as well as the Central Kansas League MVP as a junior. She averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a team that finished with a 23-3 record.

On top of her talents on the basketball court, Ava was named Second Team All-State as a volleyball player and won the 4A state title in high jump during her junior year.

“There’s no way that I’m going to give up on a kid that supported us and believed in us. It’s more than just about basketball, it’s about doing the right thing and having integrity in our program,” said Coach Bluder. “We love the kid, and we want her to be a Hawkeye and she’s going to provide for us in different ways.”



