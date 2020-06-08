Hawkeyes take to Twitter
While Iowa players have been allowed to use various forms of social media, really since it became popular, current Hawkeyes have not been allowed to use Twitter.
It was a rite of summer each year when incoming freshmen would arrive on campus that they would make one final tweet and sign off for four of five years and then re-emerge once their final game has played.
Following a team meeting last Monday via Zoom, Kirk Ferentz said conversations took place among a few players and they approached him to have the ban on Twitter lifted so they could speak out on racial injustice.
"I heard from both players, one older and one a first year player and it was pleasing to me that they called and they felt strongly and comfortable in asking," Ferentz said on Sunday. "This is a historic time in our country and I think it is important."
With that, Iowa players took to Twitter without restriction and most put out an initial digital graphic with a statement of support for racial justice in America.
Here are a few of the tweets from the Iowa players, who all crafted their own personal message.
If you think you could possibly call yourself an Iowa Football fan and you can not agree with what I said and what this team is standing on. Then stop calling yourself a fan, IMMEDIATELY‼️ BECAUSE I CAN PROMISE YOU THAT WE DO NOT CARE‼️👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/DgYFY56ojv— Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) June 8, 2020
Look yourself in the mirror! If you are not supporting us then you are apart of the problem! If you are not WITH US then you are AGAINST US. Period! pic.twitter.com/tJPERa76rP— TYRONE TRACY JR (@TyroneTracy) June 8, 2020
