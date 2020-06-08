While Iowa players have been allowed to use various forms of social media, really since it became popular, current Hawkeyes have not been allowed to use Twitter.

It was a rite of summer each year when incoming freshmen would arrive on campus that they would make one final tweet and sign off for four of five years and then re-emerge once their final game has played.

Following a team meeting last Monday via Zoom, Kirk Ferentz said conversations took place among a few players and they approached him to have the ban on Twitter lifted so they could speak out on racial injustice.

"I heard from both players, one older and one a first year player and it was pleasing to me that they called and they felt strongly and comfortable in asking," Ferentz said on Sunday. "This is a historic time in our country and I think it is important."

With that, Iowa players took to Twitter without restriction and most put out an initial digital graphic with a statement of support for racial justice in America.

Here are a few of the tweets from the Iowa players, who all crafted their own personal message.

