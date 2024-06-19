Hawkeyes Talk NCAA Football 25
For the first time in 11 years, EA Sports will release an updated version of its hugely popular college football video game. EA Sports College Football 25 (informally known as NCAA Football 25) will release on July 19, in just a month.
There's already some anticipation for the game from several Iowa football players, as they wait for the season to officially kick off in August. For many of them, the idea of playing Division I college football was a far off thought that they could only dream of 11 years ago. Now, they'll have the chance to play the game once again, as themselves and their teammates.
At Tuesday's media availability, several Hawkeyes shared their thoughts on the release of the game, who they're most excited to play as, their thoughts on the team's overall ratings and more.
Xavier Nwankpa
Iowa Defense Rating as a 94: "I feel like it's pretty realistic. We'll see when it all comes out!"
Hearing the Game was Coming: "It felt surreal. I'm just really ecstatic for this opportunity that we had. I'm excited to get out there and play it -- it'll be super competitive, especially with the guys."
Team He Played as in NCAA '14: LSU
Teammate He's Excited to Play as: "I'm trying to play with (Sebastian) Castro. That'll be sick."
Mason Richman
Mason Richman was one of the offensive linemen that received a customized Xbox controller from Cade McNamara last Christmas. Though he appreciated the gesture, Richman doesn't even have an Xbox gaming system.
"It was a very generous gift and a very personal one, so I appreciated that," he laughed. "We haven't gotten NCAA 25, so when we get that, I'll probably take it to someone's house to play it or something. I'm not going to spend the $500 on a gaming console just to play it. There's better stuff to do in the summer for me."
"As long as someone shows me a picture I'm in the game, that'll be cool. But that's enough."
What his Rating Should be: "I'm going to say like a 99, but I know it's not going to be. So, I'll say as high as possible."
An Opportunity to Learn the Playbook: "To see it in all the nice colors and everyone doing their job right, maybe [it could help me learn it]. It might not be realistic, but it'll be fun for sure."
"Funny enough, I used to have NCAA '14, and when I'd play as Iowa, I'd watch the play and kind of repeat what the plays were with our old system. So, even when I was gaming, I was kind of studying film. That wasn't something Coach (Kirk) Ferentz or Coach (George) Barnett told me to do, but it was fun nonetheless."
Kaleb Brown
What Rating He Should Have: "Personally, last year aside, I'll be humble and say an 89. It's going to be an 89 -- trust me. We'll talk about this later and that's what it's going to be. Maybe more, I don't know."
What Teams He'll Play With: "I'll play as Ohio State. Those are my guys still. They're a good team. I'll literally just do Ohio State versus Iowa."
Which Teammate He's Excited to Play As: "I'd say Leshon (Williams). I want to see how he moves. Like, if he moves how he moves in real life. I could say that for everybody -- that'll be interesting."
The Offense's 71 Rating: "I don't know, but I put that on the receivers, though. We'll take the blame for it. We'll take the blame because we're going to make up for it. It's all good, though. Obviously they've got to move them up as we go."
Leshon Williams
Hearing the Game Was Coming: "I was happy. I used to play NCAA '14 when I was growing up -- Road to Glory and everything. Now, me being in the game, it's going to be really fun. I'll probably over-run the ball, but it'll be cool."
Kaleb Brown Wants to Play as Him: "That melts my little heart. Tell him I appreciate that. I'm excited to play with him, too. I want to throw the ball to him. If I could throw it from the running back, I'd do that, too."
What Team He'd Use in NCAA '14: "I used to play as every team, but I'm not going to lie, I used to go with Oregon because they've got the best uniforms. I think a lot of people are going to say Oregon, because they had every uniform in the game."