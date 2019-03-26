MORE: SPRING ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION

The Iowa Hawkeyes kick off spring practice this week and now have an updated roster for 2019. In this article, we take a look at all of the changes from last year, the biggest weight gains, new additions, and much more.

---

Updated Weights

Luke Empen from 230 to 262 (+32)

Kyle Sorensen from 250 to 281 (+31)

Joe Evans from 210 to 234 (+24)

Monte Pottebaum from 210 to 233 (+23)

John Waggoner from 245 to 267 (+22)

Turner Pallissard from 220 to 242 (+22)

Nathan Nelson from 230 to 252 (+22)

Julius Brents from 180 to 200 (+20)

Seth Benson from 205 to 225 (+20)

Cody Ince from 260 to 280 (+20)

Matt Fagan from 265 to 285 (+20)

Jack Plumb from 250 to 266 (+16)

Connor Kapisak from 195 to 211 (+16)

John Carlson from 200 to 216 (+16)

Tyler Linderbaum from 270 to 285 (+15)

Kaevon Merriweather from 195 to 210 (+15)

D.J. Johnson from 170 to 183 (+13)

Logan Klemp from 210 to 223 (+13)

Ben Subbert from 235 to 248 (+13)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. from 187 to 200 (+13)

Austin Schulte from 275 to 287 (+12)

Calvin Lockett from 170 to 182 (+12)

Colton Dinsdale from 215 to 225 (+10)

Mike Timm from 220 to 229 (+9)

Dallas Craddieth from 197 to 205 (+8)

Joe Ludwig from 233 to 241 (+8)

Jayden McDonald from 220 to 227 (+7)

Mitch Riggs from 230 to 236 (+6)

Riley Moss from 185 to 191 (+6)

Dillon Doyle from 227 to 233 (+6)

Mark Kallenberger from 282 to 288 (+6)

Brady Reiff from 272 to 277 (+5)

Samson Evans from 205 to 210 (+5)

Terry Roberts from 171 to 176 (+5)

Dalles Jacobus from 280 to 285 (+5)

Noah Feldman from 230 to 235 (+5)

Trey Winters from 315 to 320 (+5)

Levi Duwa from 270 to 275 (+5)

Jack Koerner from 200 to 204 (+4)

Shaun Beyer from 240 to 244 (+4)

Amani Jones from 238 to 242 (+4)

Cole Banwart from 296 to 300 (+4)

Wes Dvorak from 197 to 200 (+3)

Spencer Petras from 227 to 230 (+3)

Tommy Kujawa from 230 to 233 (+3)

Henry Marchese from 195 to 198 (+3)

John Milani from 201 to 204 (+3)

Max Cooper from 185 to 188 (+3)

Ivory Kelly-Martin from 200 to 203 (+3)

Barrington Wade from 233 to 236 (+3)

Nick Niemann from 232 to 235 (+3)

Jackson Subbert from 240 to 243 (+3)

A.J. Epenesa from 277 to 280 (+3)

Toren Young from 221 to 223 (+2)

Drew Cook from 250 to 252 (+2)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette from 175 to 177 (+2)

Mekhi Sargent from 210 to 212 (+2)

Ryan Schmidt from 235 to 237 (+2)

Nick Anderson from 225 to 227 (+2)

Nate Stanley from 242 to 243 (+1)

Caleb Shudak from 179 to 180 (+1)

Brady Ross from 245 to 246 (+1)

Geno Stone from 209 to 210 (+1)

Coy Kirkpatrick from 290 to 291 (+1)

Djimon Colbert from 234 to 235 (+1)

Kristian Welch from 238 to 239 (+1)

Nico Ragaini from 191 to 192 (+1)

Michael Ojemudia from 199 to 200 (+1)

Brandon Smith from 219 to 218 (-1)

Devonte Young from 203 to 201 (-2)

Jeff Jenkins from 270 to 265 (-5)

Noah Shannon from 300 to 294 (-6)

---

New additions at semester

5 Jestin Jacobs LB 6-4 195 Fr. Englewood, OH Northmont

8 Alex Padilla QB 6-1 186 Fr. Greenwood Village, CO Cherry Creek

14 Daraun McKinney DB 5-10 185 Fr. River Rouge, MI River Rouge

29 Shadrick Byrd RB 5-10 212 Fr. Alabaster, AL Thompson

51 Willie O'Hara LB 6-1 220 Jr. Des Moines, IA Iowa Western

63 Justin Britt OL 6-5 290 Fr. Indianapolis, IN Warren Central

76 Ezra Miller OL 6-6 315 Fr. Holstein, IA Ridge View

---

No longer listed

23 Dominique Dafney WR 6-2 225 Sr. West Des Moines, IA Iowa Western

41 Drew Thomas WR 6-1 189 So. Humboldt, IA Humboldt

45 Ben Campos LB 6-1 225 So. West Des Moines, IA Valley

56 Brian Sadler OL 6-1 285 #Fr. Jesup, IA Jesup

60 Jake Morrison DE 6-2 205 #Fr. Waukee, IA Waukee











