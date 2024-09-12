High School Games on Our Radar, Week 3
This Friday, I'll be headed to central Iowa to get a look at several prospects with Iowa interest, including one of the top players on the Hawkeyes' board in the 2027 class.
Let's take a look at the crew of players, how they've produced so far in their high school football careers, the college interest they've received and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news