COMMIT: Iowa Lands 2026 Three-Star PG, Navon Shabazz

Navon Shabazz poses for photos during his unofficial visit to Iowa. (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

As he announced on social media Monday night, 2026 three-star point guard Navon Shabazz has committed to the Iowa men's basketball program. After playing his first two years at Davenport Assumption, Shabazz transferred to Iowa United Prep in Des Moines for the 2024-2025 school year, where he'll play for former Iowa hooper, Dean Oliver. He chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Wake Forest, Bryant, Southern Miss and Siena.

Shabazz received the offer from Iowa in February of this year. "I saw it coming, so I was just waiting for it," Shabazz told me earlier this year. "But it's exciting. This offer had a big impact on me." His primary recruiter, Matt Gatens fortified a strong relationship with him throughout the recruiting process. "He's really showed that he wants me to be part of the program," Shabazz said. "If he didn't really want me to be a part of them, he would barely check in with me and come to our games and stuff, but he has really shown a lot of interest."

During Assumption's state tournament run last season, their head coach, Joe Ewen spoke highly of his point guard "We think he's a five-star -- not just because of what he does on the court, but he's a tremendous kid," Ewen said at the time. "He works harder than anybody, because he wants to be a great basketball player." With the Knights last season, Shabazz averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.