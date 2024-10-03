High School Games on Our Radar, Week Seven
After traveling to northwest Iowa last week to get a live look at Jaxx DeJean, I'll head east on the way to Columbus to watch a Hawkeye commit, Jimmy Sullivan for the very first time.
Iowa's 2025 quarterback commit, Sullivan will look to lead his team to their fifth consecutive win through the air and on the ground.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news