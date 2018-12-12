HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson has been named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), and USA Today. Safety Amani Hooker has been named second-team All-America by USA Today.

Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, Iowa (Chariton High School). He was previously named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, The Associated Press, and the Football Writers Association of America. He is Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player on offense and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for a second straight year.

Hockenson received the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation Dec. 5 and was awarded the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio. Hockenson was named Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten media and the AP.

Hockenson leads the Hawkeyes with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson averages 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdown receptions. Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.

Hooker (6-0, 210) is a junior from Minneapolis (Park Center High School). He was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches, league media, and The Associated Press. He also earned second-team All-America recognition from the AP.

Hooker ranks second on the team with 59 tackles (33 solo, 26 assists). He shares the team lead and ranks second in the Big Ten with four interceptions for 60 yards and leads the team with seven pass break-ups. Hooker recorded 3.5 tackles for loss while also playing outside linebacker during the second half of the season. He has 119 career tackles, six interceptions, and nine pass break-ups.

Iowa (8-4, 5-4) will face Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.