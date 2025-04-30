Home/Away Info Set for 2025-26 Big Ten Opponents for Iowa WBB

(Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

We have another six months to go to see how Jan Jensen builds on her first season as Iowa's head coach, but we have a little bit more information about the schedule for Iowa WBB for the 2025-26 season. On Wednesday, we found out which fellow Big Ten opponents Iowa would be playing at home, away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and both home and away.

As a reminder, the Big Ten currently plays an 18-game conference schedule in women's basketball. (This is different than the men's league schedule, which is 20 games.) With 18 teams in the Big Ten now, that breaks down to playing 16 opponents once (8 at home, 8 away from home) and one opponent twice (home and away).

2025 WBB OPPONENTS HOME AWAY BOTH Illinois Indiana Nebraska Michigan Maryland Michigan State Northwestern Minnesota Purdue Ohio State Rutgers Oregon UCLA Penn State USC Washington Wisconsin

In 2024-25, Iowa's double-play opponent was also Nebraska. The other home and away games were an inversion of the '25-26 schedule. The Hawkeyes had home games against Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, and Wisconsin. Iowa also had road games at Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington. 11 Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament in 2025, with Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and USC joining Iowa in the Big Dance. In addition, Washington lost out in the First Four. UCLA survived the longest of any Big Ten squad, advancing to the Final Four before losing to eventual national champion UConn.