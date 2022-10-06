This past weekend the Iowa Women’s Basketball team hosted another group of recruits and among the visitors was class of 2025 SF Journey Houston out of Davenport, Iowa. Houston is rated as the #24 recruit in the country by Top Spot Basketball.

Houston currently has scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan and DePaul. Based on her play on the court, that offer list will almost surely grow larger. The one thing that stood out while watching her this summer with All Iowa Attack is her ability to attack the glass on both the offensive and defensive side of the floor.

“Houston led all 2025s in scoring by a relatively wide margin. She has the skill and athleticism to excel in any aspect. Her change of pace is also second to none. When she attacks off a ball screen and stops on a dime to take a floater, you can tell she’s an elite athlete. Houston also sees the floor well. She doesn’t get tunnel vision when she has the ball and maximizes possessions.”

Brady Peterson of Prep Girls Hoops had this to say about Houston’s game.

As a freshman at Davenport North, Houston averaged 20.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. An impressive 105 of her 234 (44.9%) rebounds came on the offensive side. She also shot 58.3% from the floor, which ranked second among players at the 5A level. Her 460 points scored was the most by a freshman in Iowa and was 138 more points than any other freshman at the 5A level.

We caught up with the 5’11 incoming sophomore to discuss her visit to Iowa, as well as her recruitment and her play on the court.

Q: How was your visit this past weekend? What did you guys do throughout the day?

HOUSTON: The visit was amazing per usual! I love going to the Hawkeye games, but the best part is getting to watch the girls practice and we were lucky enough to get to see the updates to the locker room, looks fantastic!

Q: What are your thoughts on the Iowa WBB program, as well as the campus and city?

HOUSTON: The Iowa WBB team is a joy to watch. They work hard, bring energy, and get along very well. The city is very nice and there is always something to do.

Q: What is your relationship like with Coach Lisa Bluder and the rest of the coaching staff?

HOUSTON: I have a very good relationship with the staff. I have known Coach Bluder and Coach Jensen since I was 7 years old, so I have a good connection with them.

Q: As you go through the recruiting process, what are some things in particular that you are looking for in a school that will make it stand out?

HOUSTON: The most important thing to me is feeling comfortable. It could be a bigger school, or it could be a smaller school, I just want to feel like it is my second home.

Q: Successful summer for your All Iowa Attack team, how would you evaluate your play this summer and what did you learn about yourself as a player?

HOUSTON: Yes, we did have a successful season, wish we could have been champs again. I feel like I had a good season, and I am going to continue to work on expanding my game and being vocal on the court. The core of our team has been together for going on three years now, so I look forward to seeing what this next season holds. We also have a few new faces who I am excited to play with.

Q: What have you been doing over the last month or two to prepare for the high school season?

HOUSTON: To prepare for my sophomore season I have been doing a lot of ball handling and working on moves to break people down to get to the hoop. I also have been using the shooting gun a lot. I am currently in volleyball season, but I still make sure to get in the gym at least a couple times a week to keep my basketball skills sharp.

Q: What would you are the strengths of your game and what are some things that you are looking to improve on?

HOUSTON: My strengths are getting to the hoop and rebounding. Often times I am quicker than the girl who has to guard me, so I use that to my advantage. I would like to improve my outside game, which I have been working on a lot since the end of last season.

Q: Still just four scholarship offers right now? Any other schools talking to you? Any other visits for the fall?

HOUSTON: Yes, still the four offers, but I am talking to other schools. As of now, no other visits are scheduled.



