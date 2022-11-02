In-state tight end Jalyn Thompson is going to be a Hawkeye. Today, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior from West Des Moines Dowling announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

Thompson, who has 22 catches for 305 yards this season, initially made a verbal commitment to Northern Illinois in August, accepting a full scholarship from the Huskies over offers from Howard and Northern Iowa. But in early October he decided to reopen his recruitment and after several visits to Iowa City this fall has decided to pursue his dream of playing Division I football.

"In my opinion, making the decision to become a Hawk was pretty easy," Thompson told HawkeyeReport.com. "The city is amazing, the school is great, the atmosphere is insane, and most importantly I have a family full of Hawks."