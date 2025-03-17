2025 Four-Star Wing, Joshua Lewis Decommits

Lewis poses for a photo on his official visit to Iowa. (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

Hawkeye Beacon can confirm that Joshua Lewis, the highest-rated men's basketball recruit at Iowa in the modern era, has decommitted. Lewis, the No. 37 prospect in 2025, made the decision following the firing of Fran McCaffery. Lewis previously chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs including Auburn, Marquette, Michigan State, North Carolina State and others.

Advertisement

Previously committed to South Florida, this is the second decommitment Lewis has had to face -- both due to unforeseen events taking place. Lewis was set to play for the Bulls until the untimely death of head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in October last year, due to the unforeseen tragedy, Lewis decided to reopen his recruitment. When Lewis decided to re-open his recruitment, he was approached by Iowa assistant, Tristan Spurlock, and the pair developed a quick bond. "He was one of the first people to reach out to me my sophomore year when the recruitment period first opened up," Lewis said prior to officially visiting Iowa. "I was excited when he reached back out. I'm just getting a really good feel from the coaching staff. It seems like it's a great group of people that is focused on developing their players and just empowering their players -- giving them the confidence to go out there and do what they do best. It's making me real excited about the program for sure."

Lewis, who chose Iowa thanks to the relationships he built with the staff, also cited dreams of playing in the NBA for his reasoning of picking the Hawkeyes. "That's my big dream, and I feel like Iowa also is a great platform," Lewis said. "They can help me get there in the long run." There's definitely a mold to follow for Lewis at his position, size and frame, based on the example that Keegan and Kris Murray provided in Iowa City. "He showed me them and Payton Sandfort," the senior forward said. "I could see myself in those types of roles, most definitely." Though it is late in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Lewis will have plenty of opportunities to find a home before the summer hits, as he will be one of the more coveted players left available in the class. Four-star forward Badara Diakite signed with Iowa in November, while forward Dezmon Briscoe remains committed to Iowa.