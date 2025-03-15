Owen Freeman Enters Transfer Portal

On Saturday, Iowa sophomore center Owen Freeman officially entered the transfer portal.
The 6'10", 245-pound big man led the team in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest over 19 games. Following an 82-65 loss to Ohio State on the road, Freeman had season-ending surgery on his right index finger.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.
Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Freeman and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move.
"I am forever grateful for my two years in lowa City," Freeman said in a statement on X. "Being able to play in the Black and Gold has been nothing but amazing. lowa City will always hold a place in my heart. With that being said, and with the recent coaching change, my family and I have decided it would be in my best interests to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank my teammates for making showing up to practice every day a joy. You guys are my brothers for life. To Coach McCaffery, thank you for taking a chance on me and allowing me to play for a legendary coach like you. To my assistant coaches, thank you for instilling confidence in me so I can go out and perform in every game. Thank you for everything, lowa!"
Following Freeman's decision to have surgery and sit out the remainder of the 2024-25 season, speculation abounded regarding his future with the Hawkeyes, and this decision to move on from McCaffery following the end of the season is not a huge surprise
With high hopes going into the season, Freeman was set to be a cornerstone for the Hawkeyes' success. After a 13-8 start that included losses to mid-major Utah State, one of the worst teams in the Big Ten conference in Minnesota at home and four blowout losses by 11 or more points, those hopes went by the wayside, and Freeman opted for surgery.
“After discussions with Owen, his family and our medical staff, surgery is the best course of treatment in terms of proper healing and rehabilitation,” Fran McCaffery said at the time. “We expect Owen to make a full recovery. He has the full support of his teammates and coaches during this entire process.”
Freeman is the first player following the departure of McCaffery to enter the portal. Stay tuned in at Hawkeye Beacon to follow along with portal and coaching search coverage.
READ MORE:
Brock Harding Enters Transfer Portal
Pryce Sandfort Enters Transfer Portal
HawkCast 130 EMERGENCY POD: Fran McCaffery OUT as Iowa's Head Coach
Six Potential Targets for Iowa MBB's Next Head Coach (Premium)
Three Top Priorities for Iowa MBB's Next Head Coach (Premium)
Coaching Candidate Breakdown: Darian DeVries (Premium)
Coaching Candidate Breakdown: Ben McCollum (Premium)