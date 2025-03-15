Owen Freeman Enters Transfer Portal

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

On Saturday, Iowa sophomore center Owen Freeman officially entered the transfer portal. The 6'10", 245-pound big man led the team in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest over 19 games. Following an 82-65 loss to Ohio State on the road, Freeman had season-ending surgery on his right index finger.

Advertisement

Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Freeman and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move. "I am forever grateful for my two years in lowa City," Freeman said in a statement on X. "Being able to play in the Black and Gold has been nothing but amazing. lowa City will always hold a place in my heart. With that being said, and with the recent coaching change, my family and I have decided it would be in my best interests to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank my teammates for making showing up to practice every day a joy. You guys are my brothers for life. To Coach McCaffery, thank you for taking a chance on me and allowing me to play for a legendary coach like you. To my assistant coaches, thank you for instilling confidence in me so I can go out and perform in every game. Thank you for everything, lowa!"