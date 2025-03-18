Riley Mulvey Enters Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, Iowa junior forward Riley Mulvey officially announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.

Mulvey, a 6'11", 245 lb big from St. Thomas More, played a limited role during his three seasons in Iowa City. Overall, he saw the court in 48 games over three seasons at Iowa, with the most playing time of his career coming this season.

In 2024-25, Mulvey saw action in 19 games, including a pair of starts against Purdue and Wisconsin. He averaged career highs in minutes (7.2 mpg), points (2.2 ppg), and rebounds (1.9 rpg), while shooting 68% from the floor. He scored a career-high 11 points against USC Upstate early in the season, but also had nine points in a win over Washington last month.

Due to Iowa's dismissal of Fran McCaffery as head coach, Mulvey and all other members of the current roster are able to enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the move.