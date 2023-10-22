IOWA CITY — It's the Caitlin Clark Show at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this year. But on Sunday, the rest of the team served notice that they're ready for the season too. Sophomore forward Hannah Stuelke led all scorers with 27 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds, as Iowa cruised to a 122-49 victory in an exhibition game over reigning NAIA champions Clarke University. Clark logged 24 points and nine assists in 20 minutes of action, mostly in the first half. "I thought we rebounded really well, I thought we ran the floor pretty well," Bluder said. "You don't know how people will respond when the lights come on. You see them in practice every day, but how are they going to respond to a game situation?" The game was briefly competitive early, with Clarke's speed causing problems for the larger Hawkeye lineup. Head coach Lisa Bluder took out center Addison O'Grady for senior guard Molly Davis, shifting Stuelke to the 5, and the Hawkeyes went into overdrive with a 52-6 run to blow the game open.

One of the biggest questions surrounding this year's Hawkeye squad was how the team would replace All-America center Monika Czinano, who was drafted by the LA Sparks after completing her sixth year at Iowa. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes looked ready to answer that question with an ensemble cast. "The question was, 'what are we going to do about center,' and I think you see we've got three really good options at center," Bluder said. Iowa was remarkably productive with its smaller lineup, as Stuelke was simply impossible for the Clarke defense to handle. The bigger lineups were hardly slouches; O'Grady and fellow center Sharon Goodman combined for 26 points in 31 minutes of action, including 14 points and nine rebounds for Goodman. "Any time a player's been out with that type of a knee surgery, and they come back and do well, you're just so happy for them," Bluder said. Goodman was an afterthought last season as she continued to work her way back from knee injuries. Sunday, she looked healthy and capable. "Feeling more comfortable and confident comes from my teammates," Goodman said. "They've been encouraging me for the past two years since I've been back. It's post-surgery, two years now, and my body feels a lot better." At 6'3", Goodman and the rest of Iowa's frontcourt had no problem with the overmatched Clarke bigs; the Hawkeyes out-rebounded the Pride 48-23 in the victory, including 14 offensive rebounds. That size disparity won't continue in the Big Ten, but the ability to get production from three different bigs with three different skill sets means Iowa can give opponents several different looks on the interior — especially now that Stuelke has extended her jumper to the three-point line.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgeWVhciwgbmV3IHNob3Qg8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3R1ZWxrZUhhbm5haD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AU3R1ZWxrZUhhbm5haDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzcxb2JNUUZaMmkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83MW9iTVFGWjJpPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQElv d2FXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YVdCQi9z dGF0dXMvMTcxNjE3Nzg1MDc4MzQ0MTEzNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

For as welcome as Stuelke's longer range is for Hawkeye fans, it took a distant second place to her improvement on the free throw line Sunday, as she went 4-for-5 in the victory after converting just 46% as a freshman. "I struggled a lot with that last year," Stuelke said after the game. "My three and my free throws, that's what I needed the most work on." All of that added up to 27 points and a preposterous +56 plus-minus rating for the sophomore forward from Cedar Rapids, who had the (rather unusual) distinction of leading the Hawkeyes in scoring while playing next to Clark. "My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball when I was open, and sometimes even when I wasn't open," Stuelke said with a laugh. "It's usually the Caitlin Show, and I love the Caitlin Show; I'm just happy to help her out." Bluder credited Stuelke's breakout performance on offense to her offseason work ethic. "I always see the biggest jump [in player improvement] between their freshman and sophomore years," Bluder said. "Now they've had a year of working in the weight room, and they understand how physical and fast the Big Ten is. They just understand it a little bit better, and they're more comfortable. It's like the game slows down for them." Stuelke echoed her coach's sentiments — and shared the credit for that growth. "Just being more confident on the floor, knowing that I can drive to the basket, knowing that I can post up and get the ball and score," Stuelke said of her improvement into her sophomore year. "My teammates have helped me a lot building that confidence, so I'm happy that I'm here with them."

Iowa will officially begin its regular season in 15 days, as Fairleigh Dickinson comes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on November 6 for the official season opener. That time off will be welcome for at least one Hawkeye contributor, as forward A.J. Ediger missed the exhibition in a walking boot. "A.J. was in a boot, it was a non-contact injury with her foot," Bluder said. "She'll be back, though. Nothing long-term." There's very, very little else about this team in need of improvement over the next two weeks, though. Molly Davis' stats won't jump off the page (especially in a 73-point win) at nine points, four assists and four rebounds in 19 minutes. But just like her performance at the Crossover, Davis made smart play after smart play, and looks as competitive as anybody on that Hawkeye roster. "Last year, [Davis] deferred too much; I think she was willing to sit back and let other people do the work," Bluder said. "Molly realizes this is it, this is her senior year. This is why [she] transferred here, it was to contribute more to this basketball team. And we want more out of her. So I'm just happy that she's really playing more freely this year."